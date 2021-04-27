Volleyball: Coaches eyeing 'specific qualities' in national team tryouts

F2 Logistics middle blocker Majoy Baron goes through an RT-PCR test ahead of the national team tryouts. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.



MANILA, Philippines -- National team coaches are searching for "specific qualities" in players when the tryouts for the men's and women's volleyball teams get going on Wednesday in a bubble environment in Subic Bay.

Players were expected to arrive at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority on Monday morning, with tryouts for indoor volleyball set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Subic Gym. Beach volleyball tryouts are on Friday at the Subic Tennis Courts.

"We are looking at specific qualities for specific positions, and not the individual, but the aspirant’s qualities himself or herself," said Odjie Mamon, the head coach of the women's team, in a statement Tuesday.

"We will be focusing on basic skills on offense and defense, as well as height, tactics or strategy, attitude, leadership and championship experience," added men's coach Dante Alinsunurin, who steered the national team to a silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Beach volleyball coaches Paul Jan Doloiras (women) and Rhovyl Verayo (men) set the same policies and parameters in the selection of their players. Both the men's and women's beach volleyball won bronzes in the 2019 SEA Games.

Players who will join the tryouts were given RT-PCR tests on Monday and Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Among those tested were national team mainstays Abigail Maraño and Majoy Baron, along with collegiate players.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation invited 40 men and women to try out for the indoor team, and 20 men and women for the beach volleyball team.

