VisMin Cup: MJAS-Talisay crushes Dumaguete, moves closer to elimination round sweep

From Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

MJAS Zenith-Talisay City asserted its dominance by demolishing Dumaguete, 77-66, to pick up a ninth win in a row in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Tuesday night at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

With a semifinals berth already locked in, Talisay City may sweep the double round-robin elimination round with only the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City standing in their way on Thursday.

"Hindi namin iniisip yung sweep. One game at a time pa rin yung approach namin," said Aquastars head coach Aldrin Morante.

With new head coach Leode Garcia calling the shots, Dumaguete fought with the league-leaders neck and neck, 13-16, in the first period.

But Talisay unleashed a vicious 18-3 sparked by Egie Boy Mojica, Darrell Menina, and Allan Santos that pushed the Aquastars ahead, 34-16.

From there, the Aquastars piled the lead to a high of 29 before Dumaguete sliced the deficit in the final frame for a more respectable final score.

"I'd like to commend everyone for this win as we again no one played more than twenty minutes," said Morante.

"Malaking bagay yung fresh legs para sa amin since ang next namin is ARQ na kumpleto na on Thursday."

