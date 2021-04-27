PVL: Dell Palomata officially signs with Sta. Lucia

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran middle blocker Dell Palomata has signed with Sta. Lucia, the team announced on Tuesday.

Palomata fortifies an already solid Sta. Lucia frontline bannered by Mika Reyes.

"We officially welcome middle blocker Dell Palomata to the Sta. Lucia family," the team said on its social media accounts.

"We look forward to being a part of her growth as an athlete as she is set to join the Lady Realtors in our PVL debut."

Palomata played for the Philippine Air Force in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) before inking a new deal with Sta. Lucia.

The Lady Realtors are among the teams that made the jump from the Philippine Superliga to the PVL. The league is expected to start its first season as a professional outfit in the second quarter of the year.

