PBA teams can set up own training bubbles in MGCQ areas

The Alaska Aces during a practice session ahead of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in September 2020. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- While Metro Manila remains under modified enhanced community quarantine, PBA teams cannot train in their usual gyms.

However, the teams can set up their own training camps in bubble environments, provided they do so in areas under modified general community quarantine.

This, according to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial who stressed that teams should also gain clearance from the local government unit where they will train.

"Kailangan namin ng letter from the Inter-Agency Task Force na pinapayagan kayo," said Marcial during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Teams should also seek permission from the Games and Amusements Board, which is expected to first inspect the training facility where they will train. They also need to inform the PBA of the protocols that they will use in the bubble.

"Gusto namin makita ang protocols ng LGU, at pag-aaralan namin," Marcial explained. "'Pag okay, pwede sila mag-practice."

PBA teams were allowed to hold small group training sessions in January, although scrimmages were still barred.

However, all practices were stopped in March when the government placed Metro Manila and nearby provinces under stricter quarantine conditions due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The areas, collectively known as "NCR Plus," remain under MECQ until April 30.