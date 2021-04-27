PBA set Malacanang meeting to discuss options for Season 46

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and Board Chairman Ricky Vargas paid a courtesy call to Sen. Bong Go and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in Malacanang last February. File photo. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua will present their case to Malacañang on Wednesday, as they hope to open the league's 46th season by June.

Marcial announced during the Philippines Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday that he and Chua will meet with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Senator Bong Go to discuss their options for the upcoming season.

The PBA had hoped to open its All-Filipino Conference last April 18, but their plans changed when NCR Plus was placed under enhanced community quarantine after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Kakausapin namin bukas sila Sen. Bong Go, at titingnan namin kung anong mga pwedeng gawin sa ating liga," said Marcial.

The PBA is currently studying its options for Season 46, including a possible "closed circuit" with games to be held at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. Another option is a full bubble set-up, similar to what was used in Clark, Pampanga last season.

Ilocos Norte has already volunteered to host a bubble and Marcial is also in talks with another local government unit.

"Ie-explain namin na successful 'yung bubble na nagawa namin," Marcial said of the agenda for Wednesday's meeting. "Wala namang bulilyaso na nangyari sa bubble."

"Sana ma-reward tayo sa ginawa natin. Ipapakita namin 'yung mga protocols, at sasabihin namin na tayo 'yung unang pro basketball league sa Asia (na nakapag-bubble). Ipapakita namin lahat 'yun," he added.

Marcial is hopeful that the Medialdea and Go will listen to the appeal of the fans, as he noted that the clamor for the PBA's return has been growing.

"Ang daming nangungulit na mga fans para matuloy ang liga," he said. "Sana, makumbinse namin sila na magsimula na tayo."

If things fall into place, Marcial is optimistic that they can open the 46th season in late May or early June. A two-conference season remains in play as well.

Marcial previously met with Medialdea and Go in Malacañang in late February, accompanied by PBA chairman Ricky Vargas.

