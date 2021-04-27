NBA: Richaun Holmes-led Kings end Mavericks' 3-game win streak

The Sacramento Kings celebrate after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 27, 2021 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. File photo. Rocky Widner, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Richaun Holmes scored 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting to help the Sacramento Kings post a 113-106 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Sacramento's Harrison Barnes scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting before exiting due to left adductor tightness. Barnes was hurt while scoring after a basket with 6:45 left in the third quarter and departed 15 seconds later.

Buddy Hield scored 16 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 14 points, 10 assists and three steals as the Kings (25-36) won for the third time in the past five games.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Luka Doncic recorded 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Mavericks (33-27), who had a three-game winning streak halted.

Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points apiece for Dallas.

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and Josh Richardson (hamstring) sat out for the Mavericks, while De'Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols) was again sidelined for Sacramento.

The Kings shot 51.9 percent from the field and were 13 of 29 from 3-point range.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Boban Marjanovic added 10 points apiece for Dallas, which connected on 46.7 percent of its shots and hit 12 of 42 from behind the arc.

Haliburton knocked down a jumper to give Sacramento a 104-99 lead with 4:07 remaining.

Doncic responded with a basket before the Kings received a dunk from Holmes and 3-pointer by Hield to take a 109-101 lead with 2:27 left.

Dallas moved within 111-106 on Doncic's layup with 22.1 seconds to play. But the superstar missed a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left and Hield made two free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Sacramento raced to a 20-3 lead less than six minutes into the game.

The Kings led 31-17 after the end of the opening quarter but Dallas whittled away and moved within 52-49 on Burke's layup with 3:28 left. Sacramento recovered to hold a 59-52 lead at the break.

The Mavericks moved ahead 63-61 on Dwight Powell's inside basket with 9:50 left in the third quarter. The Kings later held an 87-78 advantage after Haliburton's hoop with 2:34 remaining before Dallas scored the final seven points of the stanza.

The Mavericks again inched ahead at 92-91 on Jalen Brunson's 3-point play with 10:25 left in the contest.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: