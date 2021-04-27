National 3x3 team opens Olympic qualifying campaign vs. Qatar

The Philippine national 3x3 team is composed of San Miguel's CJ Perez and Moala Tautuaa, TerraFirma's Joshua Munzon, and Meralco's Alvin Pasaol. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine national 3x3 team's tough road to the Tokyo Olympics will start on the evening of May 26 against Qatar.

The team, composed of CJ Perez, Moala Tautuaa, Joshua Munzon, and Alvin Pasaol, was drawn in Pool C in the first phase of the qualifiers, along with Qatar, Slovenia, the Dominican Republic, and France.

Only the top two teams in each pool will qualify to the knockout quarterfinals.

After playing Qatar at 8:10 p.m., the Philippine team returns to the court at 9:50 p.m. against Slovenia.

They get a one-day break before playing the Dominican Republic at 6:05 p.m. on May 28. They wrap up pool play against France at 8:10 p.m.

The FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament will take place in Graz, Austria from May 26 to 30. Only the top three teams per gender will earn tickets to the Tokyo Games.

FIBA has tabbed the Philippines' final group round game against France as one of the must-see contests of the tournament.

"The Filipinos might be underdogs but they will be confident having unleashed superstar Joshua Munzon, who starred late last year in his home country and then in Doha," FIBA said. "He will be ably supported by sharpshooter Alvin Pasaol while PBA standouts CJ Perez, and Mo Tautuaa complete a star-studded team."

France, however, will be a tough match-up for the 3x3 side that will have less than a month to prepare for the qualifiers.

The national team is expected to train in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna starting the first week of May.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: