Mandaue looks to get back on track in VisMin Cup

Both Mandaue City and Talisay are back in action in the VisMin Super Cup. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City will try to get back on the winning track when it takes on Tubigon Bohol in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Tuesday at the Civic Center in Alcantara, Cebu.

KCS is coming off a tough 81-73 setback against unbeaten MJAS Zenith-Talisay City on Saturday, a result that snapped their five-game winning streak. They now have a 5-2 record in the season.

Game time is at 3 p.m.

Following last Saturday's loss, KCS assistant coach Jappy Bautista said they will focus on playing their style of game.

"We just want to keep on playing our game. 'Yan ang ginagawa namin. Before we focus on our opponents' mistakes, we want to make sure na tama ginagawa namin as a team and the rest will follow na lang," he said.

"Once tama ang defense namin, susunod na lang ang offense and hopefully this will be our springboard coming off a tough loss," he added.

Meanwhile, MJAS Zenith will be looking to capture their ninth consecutive victory when they take on a reeling Dumaguete Warriors at 7 p.m.

Shane Menina was spectacular for MJAS against KCS, scoring 25 of his 28 points in the second half to help them overcome a 40-47 deficit midway through the third period. Jaymar Gimpayan was just as efficient as he tallied a double-double of 19 points and 10 boards.

The Warriors, which are near the bottom of the standings with a 1-5 record, will now be led by new head coach Leode Garcia.

The current University of San Jose-Recoletos men’s basketball head coach is taking over the mantle left by former head coach Rommel Uka, who had to leave the Alcantara bubble for personal reasons.

"Happy ako kasi hindi ko in-expect na meron biglang nag-hire sa akin as head coach ng isang team," said Garcia, who cleared a seven-day quarantine early Monday and had tested negative in two swab tests.

"Para sa akin, malaking exposure ito kasi professional league ito."