VisMin Cup: KCS-Mandaue books trip to semis with rout of Bohol

KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City smothered Tubigon Bohol to complete an 80-50 beat down and secure a semifinal slot in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Tuesday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

Following a 73-81 loss to the MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars over the weekend, KCS vented their ire on Bohol and limited the Mariners to a combined 17 points in the middle periods for its sixth victory in eight games.

KCS was so unforgiving on defense that they held Bohol to the lowest number of points scored in the league.

After leading by seven, 22-15, after the first period, the wards of head coach Mike Reyes dug in on defense and checked Bohol’s top guns Pari Llagas and Joseph Marquez.

With the Mariners’ reserves also unable to score, KCS took advantage and scored a combined 34 points in the second and third periods to open up a huge 56-32 gap the final canto.

Former CESAFI MVP Shaq Imperial came off the bench and led the team with 15 points, seven rebounds, an assist, and two steals, while fellow guard Gileant Delator had 13 points and five dimes. Big man Michole Solera contributed 10 markers, seven boards, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Head coach Mike Reyes said he is pleased to see his team embrace their identity as a defensive-minded squad.

“That’s getting to be our identity as a team sa VisMin Cup, limiting our opponents and playing good defense. Kung hindi din ako nagkakamali, kami din ang nakapagbigay din ng lowest outpost of Talisay,” said Reyes.

“That's what I said before, na we need to find out our identity as a team and that is playing great defense.”

