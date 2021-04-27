Gerald Anderson to play in VisMin Super Cup for Brew Authoritea-backed team

After a stint in the MPBL, Gerald Anderson will now play in the VisMin Super Cup. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Gerald Anderson will play in the upcoming Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go VisMin Super Cup, for a team backed by Brew Authoritea.

The group has committed to join the professional basketball league, although they have yet to find a local government partner in Mindanao.

The Kapamilya star has previously played for Imus Bandera in the 2019-21 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season.

Team owner Mogs Gonzales will surround Anderson with players returning to the pro ranks.

JR Cawaling, Anderson's former teammate in Imus, will be the team's captain. They will be joined by Ronjay Buenafe, Mac Baracael, Riel Cervantes, Joseph Sedurifa, and Paul Sanga.

Completing the squad are Lucas Tagarda, Ralph Salcedo, Francis Munsayac, Mark Sarangay, Brylle Meca, Andro Catipay, Andoy Estrella, and John Gonzaga.

Vis Valencia will serve as the head coach of Brew Authoritea while composing the staff are Dale Lacorte and Leo Avenido. Nino Valenzuela is the team manager.

Organizers of the VisMin Super Cup have pencilled in May 25 as the start date of the Mindanao Leg, with Dipolog City set to host the bubble.