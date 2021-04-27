Football: Ibrahimovic and Lukaku fined for Italian Cup spat

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku were handed small fines by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Monday for their part in an on-field altercation during an Italian Cup tie in January.

AC Milan forward Ibrahimovic taunted Inter Milan striker Lukaku during the local derby quarter-final by evoking voodooism before the pair went head-to-head, trading insults with a furious Lukaku needing to be restrained by his teammates.

"A fine of 4,000 euros for Ibrahimovic, 3,000 euros for Lukaku, 2,000 euros for Milan and 1,250 euros for Inter," FIGC said in a statement.

Sweden forward Ibrahimovic denied any racist motive behind the comment.

Both players were booked over the incident and Ibrahimovic was subsequently sent off in the second half of the match, won 2-1 by Inter, after picking up a second yellow card.

