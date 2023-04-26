Symon Jaculan and Steven Sonsona of the University of Sto. Tomas. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- Symon Jaculan and Steven Sonsona led the University of Santo Tomas to the cusp of winning the UAAP Season 85 Men's Tennis title with a 3-2 victory over top-ranked Ateneo de Manila University in Tie 1 of the best-of-three Finals on Wednesday at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center in Malate, Manila.

The Tennisters will aim to end an 11-year championship drought and give the school its 15th overall title in the division in the second tie scheduled on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the same Malate venue.

"Nagtrabaho pa rin kami. Hindi naman kami tumitigil sa training. Pero nagkatalo lang ulit sa lineup," UST coach Johnny Arcilla said of how they prepared for this tie after just winning the Final Four last Sunday.

"Ang dami naming inisip na lineup. Pinag-usapan talaga namin yan ni coach Balong (Diego). Yung number 1 namin nilagay namin sa dulo. Nagkataon naman nag-work," he continued.

The duo broke through in the second doubles match in an extended first-set tiebreak at 9-7 before cruising past the second frame to win the tie, 7-6, 6-1 over JJ Llavore and Stef Gurria.

Ateneo took the 2-1 advantage in the tie after Jed Olivarez and the pair of Nio Tria and Mik Balce took care of their respective assignments.

Olivarez dominated UST's semis hero Sebastian Santos, 6-0, 6-2, while Tria and Balce easily won against Geo Serino and Red Directo, 6-1, 6-2 in the first doubles match.

Ericjay Tangub prevented an early end to the tie, taking the first singles match at 6-2, 6-2, over Diego Dayrit.

The gamble came when Nilo Ledama fought in the third singles match for UST.

It turned out to be the difference as the triple National Intercollegiate champion pulled through for the Tennisters, winning 6-4, 6-1 over Gab Tiamson, to level the tie and set up the winner by Jaculan and Sonsona.