Uratex Dream not satisfied despite reaching Asia Tour semis

Kaye Pingol of Uratex Dream. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Uratex Dream showed that it can keep up with national teams over the weekend, as they made a run to the semifinals of the Asia Tour 3x3 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Led by Kaye Pingol, Sam Harada, Shanda Anies, and Eunique Chan, Uratex Dream advanced to the knockout stages of the women’s division and earned a victory against the Malaysian national team.

They fell short against Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Vietnam, who were led by twins Kaylynne and Kayleigh Truong, then bowed to Sniper Thailand in the semis.

"Kulang pa," said Pingol, the No. 5-ranked women's 3x3 player in the country. "Higher pa ang goal namin at alam naming marami pa kaming mai-improve pa."

Uratex Dream team owner Peachy Medina was pleased that the club team competed with national squads, but she agreed with Pingol's sentiment. "Third place isn’t bad but our ambitions are greater than that," she said.

The team will make a quick turnaround, as they are set to compete in an invitational tournament in Korea in June.

"We'll work harder," said Pingol.

Uratex Dream was one of three Philippine teams to compete in the women's division of the Asia Tour 3x3, along with Uratex Tibay and Discovery Perlas.

Vietnam Red & Gold emerged as champions in the division, while TNT Triple GIGA ruled the men's side.

