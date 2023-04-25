UAAP: UST, NU slug it out in search of Final 4 incentive

Photos from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – With the Final Four cast already completed, the UST Golden Tigresses and the NU Lady Bulldogs are on a collision course for the last twice-to-beat ticket in the UAAP Season 85 playoffs.

Currently tied at no. 2 spot in the women’s volleyball tournament with identical 9-3 cards, the Tigresses and the defending champions Lady Bulldogs will face off on Wednesday, April 26 to put themselves in a better position for a Final Four incentive.

It must be remembered that the Tigresses who ended the 20-game winning streak of NU last March 4 via a tight 25-23, 27-25, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11 victory at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Eya Laure and rookie Regina Jurado steered the Tigresses with 18 points apiece while Milena Alessandrini had 14 points including some crucial points in the fifth.

And Laure is hoping to carry that winning confidence in their second round battle.

“Siyempre yung kumpiyansa and confidence na meron kami ngayon kung sino man ang tumapak sa court magpe-perform at gagalaw at magtatrabaho yun yung pinakaimportante once na nilista ka ni coach sa papel siyempre once na nandon ka na kailangan prepared ka,” she said after the four-set win of UST against the also-ran FEU Lady Tamaraws.

Head coach Kungfu Reyes also admitted that they are eyeing to secure the second spot in the Final Four.

“Di magiging madali. Just for reference, along the way, training ulit, scouting ulit, aral ulit, enhance ulit ng skills, teamwork ulit. Lahat ng gagawin namin, babalik kami doon sa ensayo,” Reyes said.

For the NU side, the Lady Bulldogs will try to control their emotions heading to the match as they are eager to avenge the first-round loss.

According to reigning rookie-MVP Bella Belen, they will try to compose themselves against the Tigresses, knowing that too much aggressiveness usually costs them more errors.

“Medyo gigil nga na manalo sa UST kasi natalo kami last round. Siguro, kailangan lang namin maging composed. Balik kami sa drawing board kung ano yung magiging game namin,” Belen explained.

“Pag-aaralan namin sila. Hihimayin namin sila. Tsaka namin pag-aaralan tapos unti-unti naming ibubuo yung game plan namin. Dapat relax lang. The more na nangigigil po kami, the more na nag-eerror kami at stiff kami.”

The Tigresses and Lady Bulldogs will square off the Filoil EcoOil Centre at 11 a.m.

The De La Salle Lady Spikers have assured themselves the first twice-to-beat advantage and are still the league-leader with a 12-1 slate.

UP and UE, two already-eliminated teams, will face off at 3:00 p.m.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

