Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- The University of the East Lady Warriors finally barged into the winning column of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Warriors eked out a hard-fought 16-25, 25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 15-12 against the UP Fighting Maroons at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Wednesday.

UE ended their 12-game losing streak for a 1-12 card -- tied with the Fighting Maroons, who now suffered its ninth straight loss.

KC Cepada steered the Lady Warriors with 19 points while Van Bangayan contributed 15 markers for their breakthrough victory.

"Wala na kasing pressure. All season long hindi kami nakakapaglaro nang maayos. Hindi nailalabas kung anong meron kasi kaya namang sumabay," head coach Jumbo Dimaculangan said.

After dropping the fourth frame, the Lady Warriors got tested in the fifth as UP kept on fighting back.

But UE got a little momentum after a 4-4 deadlock as the Fighting Maroons committed an attack error, 8-6.

It was nip and tuck battle in the succeeding plays but a quick attack by Riza Nogales followed by a miscommunication from UP side put them at match point, 14-11.

A crosscourt kill of Ja Lana ended the five-set marathon.

Stephanie Bustrillo towed the Fighting Maroons with 21 points while Nina Ytang added 14 points.

UE got a 2-1 advantage in the game as Jhudielle Quizon gave them a 23-21 gap in the third.

Bangayan's crosscourt kill sent them at set point only to be saved by Abi Goc to extend the frame, 24-all.

Bangayan would hammer another spike before Goc's spike went wide for a 26-24 win.



