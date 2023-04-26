Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs have extended their winning streak to five to get the solo second spot in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs avenged their first round loss against University of Santo Tomas (UST) via a 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-14 win to draw closer to the last twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

NU improved their record to 10-3 before a good-sized crowd at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Wednesday.

"We're very happy na kung ano 'yung napag-training-an namin and 'yung mga napagplanuhan namin ay nadala namin ngayong game. Isang game na lang makukuha na namin 'yung twice-to-beat," reigning rookie-MVP Bella Belen said.

Meanwhile, UST saw its hopes for Final Four incentive dimmed after the loss as it slid to No. 4 with a 9-4 slate.

Alyssa Solomon and Belen led the charge for the Lady Bulldogs with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

After dropping the third set, NU bounced back in the ensuing set with a 5-0 start, capped by a backrow kill of Vange Alinsug. They further stretched the lead to 9-2 with a block by Alinsug.

UST then mounted a comeback off a block party by Imee Hernadez and Eya Laure for a 5-0 spurt to trail, 7-9.

But the Lady Bulldogs went for another scoring rampage with a 7-0 run sparked by a down-the-line kill of Cess Robles to build a commanding 18-9 gap.

An attack error from NU kept UST alive, 14-19, until Belen started another run for the Lady Bulldogs to close out the set with a strong 6-0 onslaught.

Laure paced the Tigresses with 17 points on 15 attacks and two blocks, while Hernandez added 14 markers, five of which were kill blocks.

