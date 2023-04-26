Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University (NU) Bulldogs are just a win away from sweeping the elimination round of the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament.

The defending champions Bulldogs imposed their might against University of Santo Tomas (UST), 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, to keep a perfect slate at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Wednesday.

The Bulldogs, who are now riding a 31-game winning streak dating back Season 81, need to overcome Ateneo de Manila University in their last match of the eliminations to book an automatic ticket to the finals – and in the process force a step-ladder playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Golden Spikers suffered their second straight loss but still in sure second place with a 10-3 card.

Kenry Malinis scattered 16 points, while Obed Mukaba towered UST with eight kill blocks for a 12-point outing. Nico Almendras and Michaelo Buddin had 13 apiece.

After dropping the second set, NU immediately built a separation from error-plagued UST after a swat of Mukaba, 17-11.

An outside hit of Gboy de Vega stretched Bulldogs’ lead to eight, 23-15, but Josh Ybanez kept the Tigers alive with an offspeed hit.

A through-the-block spike of Malinis capped the third frame for a 2-1 cushion of NU.

It was a tight contest early in the fourth set with De Vega scoring off a drop ball and an ace to keep NU within striking distance, 9-10.

The Golden Spikers even tied the game at 13 as Ybanez unleashed a power tip followed by an attack error of Buddin, 13-all.

But the Bulldogs unraveled a 6-2 run, highlighted by a rejection of Mukaba to De Vega for a 23-19 gap.

A spike of J-rack Dela Noche, however, sailed out to give NU its 13th game win this season.

Ybanez, who struggled at the start of the game, led UST once again with 19 points while De Vega chipped in 14 markers.