UAAP: Lady Tams can 'dream big,' says coach Salak

MANILA -- Far Eastern University may have missed out on the Final 4 in UAAP Season 85, but their coach believes that they can return to contention as soon as next year.

Tina Salak, in her first year in charge of the Lady Tamaraws, has steered the team to a 6-7 record heading into their final game of the tournament. It's already a massive improvement for FEU after their 1-13 campaign in Season 84.

"Kahit eliminated na kami, we feel great, kasi 'yung journey namin, iba," Salak told reporters after a four-set loss to University of Santo Tomas on Sunday that ousted them from the Final 4 hunt.

The Lady Tamaraws gave their traditional rivals all it could handle before eventually falling, 24-26, 25-22, 16-25, 23-25. They benefited from 25 unforced errors by the Golden Tigresses, while getting 12 points from Mitzi Panangin and 11 from Gerzel Petallo.

"Happy ako sa journey namin, 'yung na-achieve namin from first round. First round pa lang, 'di ba, from there three wins agad," Salak pointed out. "Medyo na-overwhelm, pero nakita namin na kaya."

FEU exceeded their win total from last season in just their fourth game, when they stunned Ateneo de Manila University in five sets for their second victory. Another win over the Blue Eagles in the second round temporarily kept the Lady Tams in the Final 4 race before they were eliminated by the Tigresses.

But Salak believes her team has shown great potential -- and she hopes they can realize that in Season 86.

"We dream big, think big. Maraming possible eh," said Salak. "Lahat ng possibilities is just in front of us. 'Yun lang, kung paano lang natin siya kukunin, so kailangan natin talagang pagtrabahuhan pa."

"Not this season, but definitely next season," she added.

FEU still has one game left in its schedule -- a meeting with Adamson University on Sunday. Salak wants the Lady Tams to end the season on a winning note and grab an even 7-7 record, though she acknowledges that it will be difficult against a Final 4-bound Adamson team.

"We're making sure lang na tapusin namin 'yung season namin na maayos 'yung standing," said Salak. "Sabi ko nga, at least, gusto namin ma-achieve 'yung 7-7."



