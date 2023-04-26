Gilas Pilipinas battle Jordan during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- San Miguel Corporation (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua would like to see Filipino basketball fans bring in the passionate support for Gilas Pilipinas the same way they give it to Barangay Ginebra.

The nationals will be competing in the FIBA World Cup against some of the world's best teams and Chua believes that outpouring support from fans' will definitely give them a huge boost.

"Every time Ginebra plays especially against Bay Area, all of them (fans) are there. It's because it was like Philippine against China," said Chua in an interview with Dyan Castillejo.

He was referring to the PBA Commissioner Cup finals games between SMC's Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area Dragons, wherein the Gin Kings won.

"But now this is different, this is really the Philippine team so nananawagan ako sa mga Pilipino to watch," said Chua.

The final phase of the tournament will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

If they can not be there in person, Chua said, there are other means of supporting Gilas.

"They can watch live, TV, social media, radio everything... as long as the players the group knows they're there then that's a big help," he said.

The Philippines will be co-hosting the FIBA World Cup with Japan and Indonesia from on August 25 to September 10 and the SMC has signed on as a partner in the country's hosting.