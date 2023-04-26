NU on rekindling HS rivalry vs UST: Mas competitive ngayon

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University Lady Bulldogs are on the verge of taking a Final Four incentive in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

And they did it against the UST Golden Tigresses, who beat them in the first round and have been their archrival in the juniors division.

With its core mainly composed of their high school standouts, UST-NU matches have been one of the most watched games of the season given the intensity of the matchup.

According to reigning rookie-MVP Bella Belen, the only differences between their battles against the Tigresses now are the competitiveness and the big crowd watching the games in the venues.

“I think mas competitive ngayong collegiate. Yung crowd, grabe talaga. Di naman ganito yung crowd ng high school. Halos parang kalahati lang po. Siguro dagdag din po yun para sa amin. Nakaka-boost kung paano kami maglaro na may nakikita po kaming nagsu-support sa amin,” Belen said.

Eya Laure also shared the same sentiments, adding that both teams are benefitting from their strong high school programs. Most of the players in the current lineups of both teams are homegrown talents.

“Masaya sa both parties kasi kung sino yung naglaro nung time namin halos sila din yung naglalaro sa kabila,” Laure said.

“Ito na nga yung sinabi nila coach na kung ano yung programa ng NU na nadala sa college, ito na yung programa ng UST na nadala din sa college. Almost sila yung ginagamit ng mga coaches same din sa NU, kami kami lang din yung naglalaro.”

Unfortunately for Laure and company, the Lady Bulldogs had the last hurrah on Wednesday when NU scored a four-set win against them at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City to take the solo second in the standings.

So far, NU holds a 10-3 win-loss card just above the UST Tigresses and Adamson Lady Falcons with identical 9-4 records.

During their junior year, Laure faced NU Lady Bullpups five times in the finals of the girls division.

Bannered by Faith Nisperos, Belen and others, the Lady Bullpups held a 4-1 record against Laure in the championship series of the juniors division.

Both teams have earned a spot in the Final Four this season.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.