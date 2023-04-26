Filipino MMA fighter Dave Bangguigui. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Dave Bangguigui will make his main roster debut this April 28 on the ONE Friday Fights 14 card, which takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 26-year-old prospect from La Trinidad, Benguet owns a professional record of 8-1 with a 75-percent finishing rate—four wins via knockout and two by submission.

Moreover, the highly-touted Fight Corps MMA member holds victories over the likes of ONE Warrior Series Philippines alumni Ariel “Joker” Oliveros and Joevincent So in the local circuit.

“Kintas” had two matches under the original ONE Warrior Series franchise hosted by ONE Vice President and Hall of Famer Rich Franklin in 2019.

He won both of his outings by finish, defeating India’s Susovan Ghosh by way of second-round knockout and then authoring a second-round submission of Brazil’s Alberto Correia.

At ONE Friday Fights 14, Bangguigui is penciled to square off with Brazilian veteran and fellow debutant Marcus Paulo Amaral.

Amaral totes a 16-3 win-loss slate with five submission victories and three by way of knockout.

In addition, Amaral has won his last three assignments and hasn’t lost a bout since September 2019.

