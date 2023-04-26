Manny Pacquiao testifies in Paradigm civil lawsuit in U.S.

Watch more News on iWantTFC



Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao testified on Monday as a witness in the civil lawsuit brought on by Paradigm Sports Management.

Paradigm sued Pacquiao in 2021 for alleged breach of contract.

The sports management company that represents UFC star Connor McGregor had signed Pacquiao in February 2020 with talks of a possible megafight between Pacman and McGregor.

Paradigm sought to block the Pacquiao-Spence fight. Spence eventually pulled out of the fight due to injury and was replaced by Yordenis Ugas.

Last year, Pacquiao countered the said lawsuit with his own cross-complaint against Paradigm.

The jury trial began last month in Orange County. Earlier this April, PSM's founder and CEO Audie Attar testified in several hearings.

Pacquiao was at the witness stand for six hours on Monday. He answered questions from his lawyer Bruce Cleeland before a cross examination by Paradigm's attorney, Judd Burstein.

The boxing legend and former lawmaker arrived in the U.S. over the weekend with his wife Jinkee, where they attended the Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia fight.

Pacquiao returns to the courthouse on Wednesday, with the jury set to begin its deliberations by Thursday.