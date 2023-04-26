Magic's Banchero named NBA rookie of the year

ROOK OF THA YEAR pic.twitter.com/o4V2S283ZJ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 25, 2023

LOS ANGELES, United States - The Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero was named NBA rookie of the year on Tuesday after a dazzling debut season in the league.

Banchero, the No.1 pick in last year's draft, earned 98 out of 100 first place votes in the preferential ballot to determine the award.

The 20-year-old averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his maiden season and was a key figure in Orlando's resurgence.

Banchero made an immediate impact in the league, scoring 29 points with nine rebounds and five assists in his first game for Orlando last October.

Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams was second in the voting for the award, while Utah's Walker Kessler placed third.

