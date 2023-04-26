Sophia Saludares of the Filipinas Under-17 in action against Lebanon in the 2024 AFC U-17 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers. Photo courtesy of the Guam FA.

The Philippine women's Under-17 team moved to the second round of the 2024 AFC U-17 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers.

This, after the young Filipinas shut out Lebanon, 2-0, at the GFA National Training Center in Guam on Wednesday, Manila time.

This was a follow up to their 3-1 victory over host team Guam last Saturday.

With the victory, the Pinays swept their games in Group G.

Isabella Alamo found the back of the net in the 68th minute, slotting past the Lebanese 'keeper who had repeatedly frustrated the Filipinas in the first half.

A penalty by Nina Mathelus in the 87th, after a foul inside the box, sealed the three points for the young Filipinas.

It was Mathelus' fourth goal of the qualifiers, after a hat trick against Guam.

The Filipinas had beaten Guam, 3-1, in their first match last April 22. Lebanon then trounced the hosts, 5-2, to set up the crucial game against the Philippines.

Also qualifying to the second round is Vietnam, after beating Palestine (5-0) and Uzbekistan (3-0) in Group C.

The second round will take place in September 2023. The 2024 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup is scheduled for April 2024 in Indonesia.