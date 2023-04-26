Ranidel De Ocampo at the Asia Tour 3x3. Asia Tour official media pic

MANILA – Fresh from being part of the TNT Tropang Giga’s PBA Governors’ Cup celebration, assistant coach Ranidel de Ocampo immersed himself over the weekend to 3x3 basketball.

The former 15-year pro joined head coach Mau Belen’s TNT Triple Giga’s campaign at the Asia Tour 3x3 event in Mall of Asia and enjoyed being part of the proceedings as he actively egged on Ping Exciminiano, Gryann Mendoza, Samboy De Leon, and import Ulrich Odou from the sidelines.

“Since nakabalik ako sa TNT, ito, 5-on-5, tapos ngayon, sinasama ako ni Coach Mau sa 3x3, umpisa pa lang, na-enjoy ko na agad. Very proud ako kay Coach Mau, sa mga players, sa management at sa buong team,” de Ocampo said.

The PBA 3x3 powerhouse successfully won the men’s championship over Vietnamese club The Performance Lab, 19-18 in an exhilarating finale, which had de Ocampo and the entire TNT contingent on their feet and jubilant afterwards.

“Very professional sa practice at trabaho. Teamwork ang talagang nakikita ko sa team na ‘to kaya sa mga susunod na 3x3 tournament, nagiging successful ang team,” he said.

Playing a huge portion of his PBA career with TNT, De Ocampo added he was very impressed with TNT’s current talents and that if he was given a chance, he would have played with them in a 3x3 setup.

Interestingly, if the sport gained traction as early as when de Ocampo was in his heyday, the 6-foot-7 forward bore familiar names to be part of his hypothetical dream selection.

“Gusto kong maka team dito sa 3x3 siyempre ‘yung may depensa at may shooting. Ang defender na gusto ko makakampi, si Marc Pingris,” de Ocampo said of his longtime Gilas Pilipinas frontcourt partner.

Aside from Pingris, de Ocampo named two more PBA 40 Greatest Players to his list.

“May depensa noong prime niya, can stop, may shooting, may drive, si Jayson Castro,” he said.

“Isa pang shooter na palagay ko puwede rin sa 3x3, na scorer rin, tingin ko bagay rito kasi puwede makipag switch, si Willie Miller. Malakas katawan.”

De Ocampo never had the chance to play with Miller during his prime, although his elder brother Yancy joined hands with Miller under TNT in the mid-2000s.

Towards the tail-end of his career, the two-time PBA MVP Miller participated in one-on-one tournaments, showing his individual prowess as a skilled athlete.

Castro, on the other hand, played alongside De Ocampo to win multiple PBA championships under the MVP group franchise.

De Ocampo said he wishes 3x3’s popularity in the country continues, as it gives several opportunities for players to continue their chief livelihoods.

“Ang 3x3 naman, matagal na ‘yan eh. Ilang dekada na ‘yan. Maganda nga lang ngayon, nare-recognize na at nagugustuhan na ng mga tao. Tuloy-tuloy nang umuunlad,” he said.

“Sana magtuloy-tuloy pa dahil maraming players ang nabibigyan ng opportunities, hindi lang rito pero pati na sa abroad.”

RELATED VIDEO