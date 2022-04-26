UAAP: UP secures twice-to-beat edge, routs UE

UP forward Zavier Lucero celebrates against the UE Red Warriors in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons are assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 after an 81-68 demolition of the University of the East (UE), Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fighting Maroons improved to 10-2 in UAAP Season 84. Their win, combined with De La Salle University's loss to Far Eastern University earlier in the day, allowed UP to clinch a semifinals bonus for the second consecutive UAAP season.

Zavier Lucero snapped out of a slump, making seven of his 12 shots for 20 points while also grabbing 14 rebounds in 27 minutes. Ricci Rivero added 17 points, and big man Malick Diouf grabbed 15 rebounds. The Maroons assisted on 26 of their 30 field goals, with JD Cagulangan, CJ Cansino, and Carl Tamayo each dishing out five dimes.

"Itong remaining games namin, although alam namin na nasa Top 2 na kami, but we need to work pa rin and continue to build our momentum for the Final 4," UP coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

The Maroons were in control for most of the game, although UE got within nine points midway through the fourth quarter. But an unsportsmanlike foul called on Jeremy Cruz gave UP four points in a single possession, and the Red Warriors couldn't recover.

UP went on to lead by as much as 20 points late in the game.

Jose Antiporda had 15 points, and Nico Paranada added 13 for the Red Warriors, who dropped to 0-12 in the season.

The scores:

UP 81 -- Lucero 20, Rivero 17, Cansino 8, Tamayo 7, Eusebio 7, Diouf 6, Abadiano 6, Cagulangan 4, Fortea 4, Spencer 2, Calimag 0, Alarcon 0.

UE 68 -- Antiporda 15, N. Paranada 13, Escamis 9, K. Paranada 8, Beltran 7, Sawat 4, Pagsanjan 4, J. Cruz 3, Villanueva 3, Lorenzana 2, Abatayo 0, Tulabut 0, Guevarra 0, Pascual 0, P. Cruz 0.

Quarters: 18-8, 44-26, 59-44, 81-68.

