UAAP: Streaking Adamson tests unbeaten Ateneo

Jerom Lastimosa and the Adamson Falcons will look to extend their streak against Raffy Verano and the unbeaten Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Unbeaten in the second round of UAAP Season 84, Adamson University faces its biggest test so far as the Soaring Falcons take on Ateneo de Manila University on Tuesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After suffering heartbreaking losses in the first round, Adamson has turned its season around and is now on a four-game winning streak. At 5-6, they currently share fourth place in the standings with Far Eastern University (FEU) and are firmly in the Final 4 picture.

"We like our chances," Adamson coach Nash Racela said of their Final 4 hopes. "But we don't want to think about it at this time."

"Maraming pwedeng mangyari, so [we'll go from] game-to-game," he added. "We'll see in the end where it brings us."

The odds will be stacked against them on Tuesday when they take on the unbeaten Blue Eagles, who are already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 after racking up an 11th consecutive win last Saturday. Ateneo has won 37 straight games since 2018.

In the first round, they dominated the Soaring Falcons, 78-47 behind an efficient 13-point, 10-rebound effort from Ange Kouame.

Despite that loss -- their biggest of the season -- Adamson is brimming with confidence, thanks to their fine performances in the second round and the superb play of veteran point guard Jerom Lastimosa, who has emerged as an MVP candidate.

Racela still wants his team to be more consistent, however, noting that they played below par against University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Saturday.

"Today, bagsak eh. Bagsak kami. And, you don't want that at this time, especially ang next game mo would be Ateneo," he warned.

Game time between Ateneo and Adamson is at 4:30 p.m.

Opening the day's quadruple-header is a crucial match-up against De La Salle University (7-4) and Far Eastern University (5-6).

The Green Archers are coming off a sorry loss to the University of the Philippines (UP) on Saturday, while the Tams have won back-to-back games against National University (NU) and University of the East (UE). A victory for La Salle will clinch them a spot in the Final 4.

Tip off is at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, the UP Fighting Maroons target back-to-back wins when they play the UE Red Warriors at 12:30 p.m. Closing out the double-header is a showdown between the NU Bulldogs and the UST Growling Tigers, with the Bulldogs looking to boost their flagging Final 4 hopes.