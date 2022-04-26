FEU guard RJ Abarrientos attacks the defense of De La Salle's Mark Nonoy in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University (FEU) recovered from a brutal third quarter to hand De La Salle University a 67-62 defeat, Tuesday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was a crucial victory for the Tamaraws, who hiked their record to 6-6 and boosted their Final 4 chances in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament. The Green Archers, meanwhile, absorbed a second straight defeat to fall to 7-5.

The Tamaraws saw a comfortable 42-29 lead evaporate in the third quarter, where La Salle scored 13 unanswered points to force a tie. The Green Archers clamped down defensively in the period, allowing FEU to score only five points. A triple by Evan Nelle gave La Salle a 49-47 lead heading into the final quarter.

But RJ Abarrientos recovered after being held scoreless in the second and third frames, firing the Tamaraws back into the lead. He assisted on the go-ahead triple by Xyrus Torres with 2:25 left for a 60-57 advantage.

After Kurt Lojera responded with a twinner on the other end, Abarrientos used an Emman Ojuola screen to break free for another triple that pushed their lead to four points, 63-59, with 1:34 left. The Tamaraws' defense held firm in La Salle's next possession, forcing a miss by Justine Baltazar, and FEU's Patrick Sleat iced the game with another three-pointer that made it 66-59 with under a minute to go.