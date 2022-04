From the UAAP Facebook page

National University clobbered University of Sto. Tomas, 73-60, in their Season 84 UAAP men's basketball match at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday to remain in contention for the Final 4.

Mike Malonzo led the Bulldogs' balanced attack with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

With the loss, the Growling Tigers have been eliminated from the semifinal race.

(More details to follow.)