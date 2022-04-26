Ateneo center Ange Kouame attacks the basket against Adamson in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Ateneo de Manila University stayed unbeaten in UAAP Season 84 after overpowering Adamson University, 91-57, on Tuesday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles seized control in the second quarter where they harassed Adamson into 10 turnovers, translating them into 12 points. They limited the Soaring Falcons to just seven points in the period, and entered the break with a comfortable 40-24 lead.

It was all Ateneo from there, as they improved to 12-0 in the men's basketball tournament. This was also their 38th consecutive victory since 2018.

Adamson saw its four-game winning streak come to an end, although they remain in the hunt for a Final 4 spot with their 5-7 win-loss record.

"I think our second quarter was really telling in this game," said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin, who acknowledged that the Soaring Falcons were "exceptionally well-prepared and motivated" heading into the contest.

"They attacked our press right away, and at the end of the first quarter, it was a contest, for sure. But everybody that came out in the second quarter really dug in," he added.

Naturalized center Ange Kouame dominated the game en route to 18 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while team captain Gian Mamuyac anchored their perimeter defense and finished with six points before exiting late in the third quarter due to an ankle sprain.

With the game well in hand, Baldwin gave more minutes to his reserves and Matthew Daves maximized the opportunity. He netted a season-high 14 points on 8-of-10 shooting in 15 minutes, linking up several times with rookie guard Forthsky Padrigao for easy baskets.

The Blue Eagles shot 47.3% from the field, and registered 20 assists against only seven turnovers. On the other end, they forced Adamson to a total of 24 turnovers in the game, converting them into 28 points.

The Soaring Falcons led for most of the first quarter, with their disciplined defense in the half court frustrating the Blue Eagles. But Mamuyac drilled a corner three-pointer at the buzzer to give Ateneo a 20-17 lead, and the defending champions would pour it on from there.

Ateneo's stifling defense limited Adamson to just eight field goal attempts in the second quarter, of which the Falcons made just two. Jerom Lastimosa tried to lift Adamson in the third quarter, but he got little help from his teammates who were neutralized by the Blue Eagles.

The Ateneo reserves kept their foot on the pedal in the fourth, with Daves scoring off the pick-and-roll with Padrigao. A triple by Padrigao with 25 seconds left established Ateneo's biggest lead and completed the scoring.

"A lot of credit has to go to our bench, they kept the ball rolling when our starters went out of the game," said Baldwin.

Lastimosa was the lone Adamson player in double-digits with 16 points; Cedrick Manzano and Joshua Yerro each had eight markers. But the Soaring Falcons struggled to even put up shots, and they attempted just 46 field goals in the game to Ateneo's 74.

The scores:

ATENEO 91 -- Kouame 18, Daves 18, Koon 8, Ildefonso 7, Belangel 7, Padrigao 6, Tio 6, Verano 6, Mamuyac 6, Mendoza 4, Andrade 3, Lazaro 2, Gomez 0.

ADAMSON 57 -- Lastimosa 16, Manzano 8, Yerro 8, Douanga 6, Barasi 5, Hanapi 4, Sabandal 3, Peromingan 3, Colonia 2, Magbuhos 2, Jaymalin 0, Zaldivar 0, Maata 0, Fuentebella 0, Erolon 0, Calisay 0.

Quarters: 20-17, 40-24, 65-41, 91-57.

