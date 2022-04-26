Contrary to belief, Bong Alvarez was more than just a slam-dunking, highly athletic player during his peak in the PBA.

He was also an explosive scorer.

And this “Mr. Excitement” proved on this day, April 26, 1990 when he powered the Alaska Air Force to a 169-138 demolition of the Formula Shell Zoom Masters in the First Conference of that season.

Alvarez finished with 71 points to set a new single-game record for most points scored by a local player and eclipsed the previous 68-point mark of “The Triggerman” Allan Caidic, which were set five months earlier.

Then the acknowledged franchise player of the Alaska squad, Alvarez went on an amazing 31-of-38 attempts from the two-point region.

By half time, the 6-foot-1 player from San Sebastian scored 44 points, which were also then the most points scored in a half by a local player and also set the record for most points in a quarter (30), which was also a record at that time.

His records will be shattered by Caidic, who would regain the all-time single-game record after burying 79 points, capped by 17 three-point shots, also an all-time high, a year later.

But on this night, Alvarez was the man of the moment.

He exemplified not just his high-wire act and daredevil moves to the basket, but also displayed his scoring prowess.

This potent offensive force was also one of the reasons why Alaska made its first ever championship appearance in the Tim Cone era.

“I never felt bad losing my first ever championship stint for two reasons. I never felt bad because I lost to Baby Dalupan. He was my hero. He was the legend in coaching and he ended up an idol of mine and even in the old days, I was a big Meralco-Toyota fan and I hated Baby Dalupan. But even though I hated Crispa, I really respected Baby Dalupan,” said Cone. “Because he’ll always find ways to beat my Meralco, Toyota team. All the time.”

“I have great admiration for Baby Dalupan my whole career, especially then, when I was a young coach and he was the man of many championships. I don’t regret it because that was his last championship. It was his 15th. It was my first finals appearance.”

But for Cone, the biggest reason why Alaska lost in that series against Purefoods was losing Alvarez, his biggest star.

Alvarez tore his Achilles that would sideline him for about a year and after getting injured in Game 3, the Air Force would lose the next three games, allowing Purefoods to win its first ever PBA title.

“The biggest reason why we lost, Bong Alvarez was our star, and he tore his Achilles Heel at the beginning of Game 3,” added Cone. “That really changed the complexion of the series. It was something out of our control. We lost on an Al Solis three-pointer to beat the shot clock in Game 5. It was our first finals appearance, my first try to win a championship, so I never felt really bad about losing that one.”

But since then, things were never been the same for Alvarez, who became a journeyman right after leaving Alaska.

He left Alaska due to a contract dispute and the organization got rid of him following numerous off-court controversies.

In 1993, Alvarez was traded for Bong Hawkins, but even after winning the Comeback Player of the Year award, he was shipped by Sta. Lucia to Shell the following season.

For three seasons, 1995 to 1997, Alvarez played for San Miguel Beer and was named the Comeback Player of the Year by the PBA Press Corps for the second time while becoming a key figure in the Ron Jacobs-mentored Beermen in 1997.

Alvarez also saw action for Barangay Ginebra, FedEx, Talk N Text and Red Bull.