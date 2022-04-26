Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines at the 2022 W25 Chiang Rai tournament in Thailand. Photo courtesy of Thailand ITF World Tennis Tour on Facebook.



World No. 68 Anna Bondar of Hungary dashed the Mutua Madrid Open debut of World No. 394 Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines with an overpowering 6-0, 6-0 win in the first round of qualifying, Tuesday in Spain.

Bondar, 24, is the No. 11 seed, while Eala, 16, is a wild card recipient in the qualifying draw.

Both reached their Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) career-high rankings on Monday.

In the first match on Court 5 at Caja Mágica, Bondar quickly took a 3-0 lead.

Eala earned a break point in the next game, but Bondar powered through to be at 4-0.

The fifth game also went to deuce, and Bondar broke for the third time to serve for the set.

With three set points, Bondar claimed the first set, 6-0, in 26 minutes after Eala hit a forehand error.

The Hungarian continued to break serve in the second set, cementing her dominance with a 4-0 lead.

Eala then saved two break points in the fifth game with a forehand passing shot and a forehand drop shot.

A forehand error from Eala yielded another break point for Bondar, who moved to 5-0 after Eala hit a forehand long.

At 30-30 in the sixth game, a backhand error from Eala gave Bondar her first match point and a long backhand from Bondar brought the game to deuce.

Eala earned two break points courtesy of a Bondar double fault and a backhand return of serve winner, but the Hungarian saved both break opportunities with her powerful serve.

Bondar gained her second match point after hitting a forehand winner, then took the match, 6-0, after Eala fired a netted return.

The Hungarian marches on to the second round of qualifying to face World No. 79 and No. 15 seed Greet Minnen of Belgium, while the Filipino teen exits the tournament with the prize of 4,220 euros.

The Madrid Open is Eala’s second WTA 1000 tournament this year following the Miami Open in March, where she lost as a main draw wildcard to Madison Brengle of the United States in the opening round.

She made her debut in the Miami Open in 2021 as a qualifying wildcard who bowed out in the first round.

Eala, a Rafa Nadal Academy player and IMG Tennis client, is coming off her International Tennis Federation (ITF) W25 Chiang Rai title victory in Thailand earlier this month.

She won her first ITF professional title in 2021 by conquering the W15 Manacor in Spain.

