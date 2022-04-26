SBP yet to submit final Gilas line-up for SEA Games

Japan-based professionals Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena are included in the 16-man pool of Gilas Pilipinas. File photo. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- With only three weeks left before Gilas Pilipinas opens its title-retention drive in the Southeast Asian Games, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has yet to submit the team's final line-up.

"We requested if we can push the deadline a little," SBP deputy executive director Butch Antonio said on Tuesday at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

The SBP has a 16-man pool, led by six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo. However, they have yet to prune it down to the final 12, even as it is already past the March 12 deadline of submission set by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

"We just want to make sure of the final line-up," said Antonio, who stressed the importance of winning the gold while also acknowledging the pressure felt by the Gilas Pilipinas players.

"This is not a walk in the park," he warned. "If you are the defending champion may malaki kang bull's eye. But the expectation is (to win) nothing but the gold. Hindi pwedeng matalo eh."

Aside from San Miguel's Fajardo, also in the 16-man list are: Poy Erram, Kib Montalbo, Japeth Aguilar, Isaac Go, Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Matthew Wright, Kevin Alas, Robert Bolick, and Mo Tautuaa, who will be the team's naturalized player.

Japan-based professionals Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos, Gilas cadet Will Navarro, and young guns Caelum Harris and Lebron Lopez complete the pool.

The SBP, headed by Al Panlilio, is seeking more time to finalize its lineup due in part to Aguilar, who suffered a calf injury in the recently concluded 2021 PBA Governors' Cup where he helped Barangay Ginebra win the crown.

Antonio said that rather than risk Aguilar in the SEA Games, the SBP "would rather have a healthy Japeth for the bigger battle ahead like the (2023) World Cup."

"Kaya iniurong natin ang submission (final 12) kung kaya pa. We want to make sure. The Japan boys, we’re still waiting for them because their last game there is on May 8," he further explained.

The SBP is also sending teams to the women's 5-on-5, men's 3x3, and women's 3x3 -- with all squads looking to retain their gold medals.

Chot Reyes will be calling the shots for Gilas in this campaign. The men's 5-on-5 team is "full steam ahead" in practice, while the women's team is also hard at work under the direction of coach Pat Aquino. The 3x3 squads are all in place as well.

"We (as a team) talked about it one time and reiterated that there’s no other route and no other way except gold. Must yan," said Antonio.

The Gilas squad intends to leave for Hanoi on May 13 or three days before the start of the basketball competitions on May 16-22.

"We have to submit the 12 names before we leave," Antonio said.

The SBP booked all 16 players in the pool for the flight to Hanoi as a precautionary measure.