PSC Commissioner Charles Raymond Maxey, Commissioner Celia Kiram, University of Mindanao President Dr. Guillermo Torres Jr., PSC Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez, Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr. and Commissioner Arnold Agustin during an MOU signing on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Mindanao on the creation and implementation of grassroots sports development.

PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez and university president Dr. Guillermo Torres Jr. signed the agreement on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Manila.

"I’m very happy with such a visionary leader like Dr. Torres. He’s an educator, racer, and former track and field athlete. I think we must respond to his vision," said Ramirez.

Torres called the agreement "historic" for their university. He explained that they have already begun the grassroots development in track and field, organizing small meets at the elementary and high school levels before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We just want to expand it on a wider scale so that one of these days, it’ll be a track and field of champions and superstars from Davao and Mindanao," said Torres.



Under the agreement, the PSC shall provide the necessary technical and financial support for the creation and implementation of grassroots sports development policies, programs, projects, and activities for the University of Mindanao, and take necessary steps to ensure the sustainability of projects.

In collaboration with the PSC, the University of Mindanao will develop the policies, programs, projects, and activities for the school. They will also provide the training center for the development and implementation of joint programs, projects, and activities to be undertaken, and make resources available such as venues, local transportation, and other necessary assistance to accomplish their goals.

Ramirez and Torres also announced the holding of the Mindanao Invitational Athletics Tournament -- a joint project to be held on May 30 at the newly refurbished track facility.

"This is an Olympic sport and for the longest time wala na tayong homegrown track and field athlete. We would like to encourage people to get into the sport kasi there are many Filipino talents among us. We are very happy with this initiative," said Ramirez.