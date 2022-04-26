Home  >  Sports

LOOK: Filipina spikers reunite with former import Erica Adachi

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2022 01:57 PM

Former Petron import Erica Adachi with the Philippine women's team. Photo courtesy of Adachi on Instagram
Former Petron import Erica Adachi with the Philippine women's team. Photo courtesy of Adachi on Instagram

The Philippine women's volleyball team received a special visitor during their training in Barueri, Brazil recently

Brazilian setter Erica Adachi, who had a handful of stints in the now-defunct Philippine Superliga as well as in the Beach Volleyball Republic, reunited with some of her former teammates who are currently training in Barueri.

"Last night I had the chance to spend time with some people that I love," said Adachi in an Instagram post.

Adachi posted a photo of herself with Philippine captain Abigail Marano, whom she played with in Petron in 2014, as well as star middle blocker Jaja Santiago. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA ADACHI (@ericaadachi)

Adachi, who played for Brazil's national youth team, said she will "be always cheering for you girls." 

Her visit was facilitated by the national team's Brazilian coach, Jorge Edson Souza de Brito. 

The Philippine women's team is in the midst of a two-week camp to prepare for their upcoming stint in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam next month.

Read More:  volleyball   Erica Adachi   Philippine women's volleyball team   Petron Blaze Spikers   Philippine Superliga   PSL   Aby Marano   Jaja Santiago  

BRAND NEWS