Former Petron import Erica Adachi with the Philippine women's team. Photo courtesy of Adachi on Instagram

The Philippine women's volleyball team received a special visitor during their training in Barueri, Brazil recently

Brazilian setter Erica Adachi, who had a handful of stints in the now-defunct Philippine Superliga as well as in the Beach Volleyball Republic, reunited with some of her former teammates who are currently training in Barueri.

"Last night I had the chance to spend time with some people that I love," said Adachi in an Instagram post.

Adachi posted a photo of herself with Philippine captain Abigail Marano, whom she played with in Petron in 2014, as well as star middle blocker Jaja Santiago.

Adachi, who played for Brazil's national youth team, said she will "be always cheering for you girls."

Her visit was facilitated by the national team's Brazilian coach, Jorge Edson Souza de Brito.

The Philippine women's team is in the midst of a two-week camp to prepare for their upcoming stint in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam next month.