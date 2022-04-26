PH wary of Indonesia threat in SEA Games triathlon

Fernando Casares (from left), Claire Adorna, Kim Mangrobang, and John Rambo Chicano win gold in SEA Games triathlon mixed relay in Subic, Zambales on December 2, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- Indonesia stands in the way of the Philippines' bid to complete a sweep of the duathlon and the triathlon events in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

This, according to national duathlon and triathlon coach Melvin Fausto, who identified the Indonesians as the biggest rival of the Filipino bets in their bid to win all four golds at stake in the two endurance, multi-sports events.

Fausto also warned that Singapore, Malaysia, and even host country Vietnam are also threats for the golds. The SEA Games will be held from May 12-23 in Hanoi.

"Indonesia is the next country to watch for, in terms of triathlon," said Fausto during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, where he was joined by 2019 SEA Games men's triathlon gold medalist John Chicano.

"Ang Indonesia hindi siya nawawala ngayon kasi kilalang-kilala ko ang coach nila, nakasama ko 'yan," he revealed. "Kaya alam ko ang mga methods and strategies niya."

"Indonesia is growing and well supported ang triathlon nila doon. Then next ang Singapore and Malaysia, yan ang mga nakikita natin."

Chicano agreed with Fausto, mentioning the three countries as the top contenders for the gold in duathlon, where he will compete together with Raymund Torio.

"Andiyan 'yung Singapore and Malaysia. Vietnam meron din sigurado," he predicted.

The Philippines has been a dominant force in triathlon since 2015 in Singapore, sweeping the golds in both the men and women’s side the past three editions, including the 2019 SEA Games here in the country, with Chicano and Kim Mangrobang leading the Filipino triathlete’s charge.

For the upcoming SEA Games, Chicano is listed as a reserve in the men's triathlon and will instead spearhead the country's bid in duathlon. Mangrobang will be back to defend her title as she seeks a third straight gold in the meet.

Kim Remolino, silver medalist in 2019 behind Chicano, is at the forefront of the campaign in men’s triathlon along with Fernando Casares, while the women’s will have Raven Alcoseba joining Mangrobang and Lauren Plaza as reserve.

Casares, meanwhile, is listed reserve in duathlon, even as Mangrobang and Alex Ganzon Dumaran will compete in the women’s side, with Alcoseba as reserve.

Aside from Fausto, also serving as coaches are Ani De Leon, and George Vilog, with Maya Montecillo Bono as manager for the men and women’s teams of the Triathlon Association of the Philippines.

The duathlon and triathlon competitions will be held May 14 and 15, respectively.