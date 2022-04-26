Defending champions Colegio de San Juan de Letran barely scraped past San Sebastian College, 73-69, to stay unbeaten in Season 97 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Tuesday.

Renz Abando had 18 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and a block as the Knights picked up their 8th consecutive win.

The Knights led by as much as 15 points, but the Golden Stags mounted a strong rally in the final quarter and pulled to within 3 points, 72-69, following JM Calma's basket with 9.3 seconds remaining.

However, Jeo Ambohot split his freebies and the Knights maintained possession of the ball until regulation to survive the uprising.

(More details to follow.)