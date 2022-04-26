NBA: Raptors rout Sixers to trim series deficit

OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Khem Birch #24 of the Toronto Raptors fight for the rebound during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

NEW YORK -- The Toronto Raptors stunned the Philadelphia 76ers on the road to keep their series alive against the fourth seeds.

Toronto dropped the first three games of the series but are now just one win from tying it up and forcing a game seven after Monday's 103-88 victory.

Sixers talisman Joel Embiid clearly looked to be struggling with the thumb injury that has been diagnosed as a ligament tear. Embiid once again failed to impose himself, finishing with 20 points, well below his season average of more than 30 points per game.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sixers star James Harden was also kept quiet with just 15 points while Tyrese Maxey finished with 12 points.

Instead it was Toronto who dominated, jumping into an early first quarter lead which they never relinquished during a composed performance.

Pascal Siakam led the Toronto scoring with 23 points while O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. both had 16 points apiece.

Toronto will now be brimming with confidence as they head into game six in Canada on Thursday.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in an NBA playoff series.

Toronto head coach Nick Nurse played down suggestions that momentum was now with his team heading into game six.

"I mean, maybe, but it doesn't really matter," Nurse said. "The ball goes up on Thursday, everybody's got to fight like heck."

© Agence France-Presse