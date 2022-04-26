NBA: Doncic, Mavs crush Jazz for 3-2 series lead

Dallas Mavericks forward-guard Luka Doncic reacts after missing a three pointer during the third quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 March 2022. File photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

Luka Doncic put on a shooting clinic with 33 points as the Dallas Mavericks thrashed Utah 102-77 to take a 3-2 lead in their series.

The Mavericks led from start to finish against an overwhelmed Jazz, leading by as much as 33 points at one stage in the second half before completing a blowout win.

Doncic hauled in 13 rebounds and five assists with support from Jalen Brunson (24 points) and Dorian Finney-Smith (13 points).

Jordan Clarkson led the Utah scoring with 20 points off the bench.

HIGHLIGHTS:

