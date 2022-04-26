ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio of Team Lakay. Handout photo.

Jarred Brooks made short work of of erstwhile number 1 ranked strawweight Bokang Masunyane over the weekend to set a title clash against reigning ONE strawweight king Joshua Pacio.

Brooks immediately climbed the fence and called out Pacio after putting Masunyane to sleep via rear naked choke.

"Who's coming? Who's coming, Joshua Pacio baby? Me. You better get that right," said the outspoken American grappler.

Masunyane initially defended Brooks rear-naked choke attempts, but the American dropping punches onto the side of the African's head and body.

Brooks later found an opening and squeezed the neck for another rear naked choke attempt.

The American then rendered Masunyane unconscious at the 4:39 mark of round 1.

Pacio later congratulated Brooks in a YouTube video.

He watched the fight and witnessed how Brooks secured the title shot.

"Then Jarred Brooks it is. Congratulations to Jarred Brooks for that awesome performance!" said Pacio.

"I'll see you soon."