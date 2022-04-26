La Salle's Michelle Cobb signs off from UAAP volleyball

La Salle setter Michelle Cobb. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University setter Michelle Cobb, a two-time UAAP champion, will not be playing in the upcoming Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

Cobb announced via her Instagram account on Monday evening that she has "made the decision to not continue with collegiate volleyball," after playing three seasons with the Lady Spikers.

"I will definitely miss the energy and all the love na wala talagang kupas," said Cobb. "One thing is for sure though, once a Lady Spiker, always a Lady Spiker."

Cobb made her debut in Season 79 as the back-up to legendary La Salle setter Kim Fajardo, helping them win the UAAP title. She took on a bigger role for the Lady Spikers in Season 80, where they swept Far Eastern University for another championship.

She became the primary setter in UAAP Season 81, where La Salle saw its streak of 10 consecutive finals appearances come to an end at the hands of University of Santo Tomas. Cobb last played in the truncated Season 82, tallying 14 excellent sets in their lone game of the tournament -- a four-set win against Ateneo de Manila University.

"The UAAP was just a dream for the 10 year old me. It was a stage any young volleyball player would’ve wanted to step on. Coming into DLSU, all I had was a chance. Holding on to that opportunity regardless of the height requirement," said Cobb, who stood at 5-foot-4.

"Setting aside the 'disadvantages,' working twice as much and dedicating my whole self to the sport I learned to love made all the difference," she added. "I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the De La Salle community."

"Thank you to my coaches and managers for believing in me from the very start. I am very thankful for the wonderful ladies (now turned sisters) I got to share the court with. Let alone to have been a part of one of the best collegiate teams in the Philippines, I am and always will be forever grateful."

Cobb said she treasured her "crazy and beautiful" journey in volleyball, but has decided to step away after two eventful years that saw the sport put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lady Spikers played just one game in Season 82 due to the pandemic, and Season 83 was canceled in its entirety over health and safety considerations.

With Cobb foregoing her final season of eligibility, Marionne Alba is expected to step up as the primary setter of a La Salle team that is seeking a return to the top of the UAAP.

The UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball tournament starts on May 5.