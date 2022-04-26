Ginebra, Platinum, TerraFirma battle for knockout spots in PBA 3x3

Encho Serrano and Barangay Ginebra will try to secure their place in the knockout phase of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Grand Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA 3x3 Second Conference resumes its grand finals on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, with three teams batting for two spots in the knockout stages.

Barangay Ginebra, Platinum Karaoke, and Terrafirma 3x3 dispute the last two berths in the knockout stage of the standalone tournament's season finale.

Ginebra and Platinum tangle in the final game of pool play at 3 p.m. to determine which teams from Pool B will progress to the next round.

The game was one week in the making as both teams were set to play last April 20, until a fire hit the Smart Araneta Coliseum, leading to the suspension of the game, and later on, the entire knockout phase as the Big Dome was declared unplayable by league officials.

The Kings are currently on top of Pool B with a 1-0 slate after their 22-18 victory over the Dyip.

But the Dyip bounced back with a 21-19 win over Platinum to even their record at 1-1, leaving Platinum (0-1) in a do-or-die encounter with Ginebra in a bid to forge a three-way tie in the group.

The top two teams to emerge in Pool B will join the six others which earlier earned spots in the knockout phase.

Southeast Asian Games-bound Limitless App is seeded No. 1 in the playoffs and will face Pool A No. 2 Pioneer Pro Tibay, while second seed TNT Tropang Giga takes on the No. 2 team from Pool B.

TNT announced on Tuesday that they will be activating Rey Mark Acuno in the grand finals in place of the injured Lervin Flores.

Third-ranked Meralco plays Pool A topnotcher Sista, and fourth seed San Miguel battles the top-ranked team in Pool B.

The champion of the half-court game's second grand finals receives the top purse of P750,000, runner-up gets P250,000, and third placer P100,000.