Bacolod, San Juan win in OT as Filbasket semis cast finalized

Mark Yee led the way for Bacolod in their quarterfinals win against AFP. Photo courtesy of Filbasket.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Final 4 cast of the 2022 Filbasket Summer Championship is complete, with Tanduay, San Juan, Bacolod, and Nueva Ecija set to battle for the title after winning their quarterfinal assignments on Monday at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex in Bulacan.

Third-seed All Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus edged an inspired AFP FSD Makati Cavaliers side, 83-78, in overtime to punch their semis ticket.

Mark Yee starred for Bingo Plus with 22 points and fifteen boards.

AFP recovered from an 8-point deficit with two minutes to go and took a 75-73 lead off a Jan Formento bucket, but Alwyn Alday's clutch floater sent the game to overtime.

Bacolod out-scored the military team, 8-3, in overtime to send AFP to an early exit in the competition. Formento led the sixth-seeded Cavaliers with 21 points.

Fourth-seeded San Juan also needed overtime to escape with a 93-91 win against No. 5 seed Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors.

An Orlan Wamar layup gave the Knights a 78-71 lead with four minutes to go, but Jun Manzo and Lester Tamayo conspired to get Pasig back in the game and force an extension, 80-all.

A Manzo three-pointer with seven seconds left brought Pasig within one, 92-91, but Johnard Clarito's split at the free throw line was enough to ice the game for San Juan. Clarito led all scorers with 23 points.

Pasig were without injured stars Jeric Teng (back), and Rob Manalang (groin), while Knight Ato Ular also missed the game with back spasms.

The top-seeded Tanduay Rum Masters powered past Muntinlupa Angelis Resort EOG Cooly, 89-74, to reach the semis.

Cedrick Ablaza scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Tanduay pull away. Kyle Neypes led EOG with 17 points and 11 boards.

The Nueva Ecija Capitals completed the semifinals cast with a 101-83 rout of the road-weary Kuala Lumpur Assel.

The Malaysians had flown in from Bali on Monday morning where they were competing in an invitational tournament. Byron Villarias had 18 points in Nueva Ecija's win.

The best-of-three semis will start on Friday, with Tanduay battling San Juan at 5 p.m., and Nueva Ecija and Bacolod facing off right after.

