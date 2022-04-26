2022 Asia Pacific Super Quest to be a one-day event

Cebu Chooks is one of three Filipino teams representing the country in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Pacific Super Quest later this month. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 on Tuesday announced that its FIBA 3x3 Asia Pacific Super Quest is now a one-day event.

The competition is scheduled for April 30 at the Ayala Malls Solenad's Activity Center in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The Super Quest, only the second of its level to be held in the country, was initially set to be a two-day event featuring 12 teams from the Southeast Asian region.

However, Vietnam's SEA Games Organizing Committee is strictly enforcing a closed bubble setup for the biennial meet. It forced the national 3x3 teams from the region to back out of the tournament.

"We understand the strict health and safety protocols being implemented by the SEA Games Organizing Committee that forced us to re-tinker with the format of the tournament," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

"But with the Manila World Tour Masters also next month, we can't postpone our tournament," he added. "That is why we invited new teams that will compete in our tournament and re-structure it with the format used by Dubai during its Super Quest last month."

The Philippines will be represented by three teams, headlined by Cebu Chooks. Also set to compete are Manila and Butuan Chooks.

Defending Asia Pacific Super Quest champion Tokyo Dime of Japan will also fly in. The Japanese are fresh off a sixth-place finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where 3x3 basketball made its debut.

Among the teams to watch out for is Zaisan MMC Energy from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia which is the 20th best 3x3 team in the world. Mongolia’s top 3x3 squad is a former runner-up in the World Championship and emerged champion of the 2019 FIBA 3x3 Jeju Challenger.

Mongolia, which as a country is 11th in the FIBA 3x3 world rankings, will be sending two teams, the second one being Sansar MMC Energy.

Another entry is the Tangerang team of Indonesia, which recently won the 2022 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) 3x3 International Champions' Cup.

Tangerang, which is aiming to show that its title conquest in Bali was no fluke, will be bannered by naturalized player Jamarr Johnson.

Just like the Dubai Super Quest, the eight teams competing will be separated into two pools with the top two teams advancing to the knockout semifinals on the same day.

Besides a ticket to the Manila Masters, $10,000 awaits the champion while the second placer will bank $5,000.

