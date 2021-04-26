PBA: TNT, Mikey Williams agree to rookie deal

TNT rookie Mikey Williams played in the MPBL before taking his talents to the PBA. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- After prolonged negotiations, TNT Tropang GIGA and rookie guard Mikey Williams have finally come to terms.

Williams, the fourth overall pick in the recent PBA Rookie Draft, signed a two-year contract with TNT, team manager Gabby Cui confirmed to ABS-CBN News on Monday morning.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Williams is still in the United States, but Cui said they are "working with him to get him here as soon as possible."

TNT swung a three-team trade involving NLEX and Blackwater to acquire the fourth pick in the PBA Rookie Draft, which they used to take the 29-year-old Williams.

The Filipino-American guard has seen action in the NBA G League, the ASEAN Basketball League, and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League before declaring for the PBA Draft.

Williams is expected to play a major role for TNT in the upcoming PBA season, after star swingman Ray Parks took a leave of absence due to personal reasons.

