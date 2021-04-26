NBA: Hornets shoot their way past Celtics

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham (4) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Nell Redmond, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Charlotte guard Devonte' Graham poured in 24 points and four Hornets reached the 20-point mark in defeating the visiting Boston Celtics 125-104 on Sunday afternoon.

P.J. Washington racked up 22 points and 12 rebounds, Terry Rozier tallied 21 points and 11 assists and Miles Bridges had 20 points. Each of the team's top four scorers in the game made at least four 3-point shots, topped by Graham with six and Rozier with five.

Cody Martin matched his career-high total with 13 points to go with 10 rebounds and Brad Wanamaker notched 12 points off the bench.

The Hornets have won consecutive games following losses in five of six games, shaking off recent offensive struggles while scoring at least 30 points in each of the first three quarters.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Jaylen Brown, who returned from a two-game absence, and former Charlotte standout Kemba Walker, who departed briefly with a first-half injury before returning, posted 20 points apiece for the Celtics. Walker was 7-for-17 on 3s.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points and 11 rebounds and Marcus Smart had 17 points.

Boston's spring surge has stalled with losses in three of its past four games.

Charlotte shot 21-for-43 on 3-pointers as part of overall shooting of 50.5 percent from the field.

The Hornets led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter, but the halftime margin was down to 63-52. The Celtics outscored the Hornets 9-3 in the last two minutes of the half.

Charlotte shot 12-for-22 on first-half 3-pointers compared to Boston's 7-for-17. The Celtics also committed nine turnovers before the break. They ended up with 13 giveaways.

With the Hornets threatening to pull away again midway through the third quarter, Smart had Boston's first 10 points in a 12-2 spurt that closed the gap to 82-75.

Yet the Hornets, who've had trouble reaching the 100-point mark the past month, held a 100-88 advantage through three quarters -- capped by Bridges' buzzer-beater just after crossing the half court line.

RELATED VIDEO: