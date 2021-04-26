Ilocos Norte holds beach volleyball workshop for local players, officials

A beach volleyball clinic was held in Ilocos Norte over the weekend. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Local officials learned the updated rules and regulations of beach volleyball during a workshop held in Currimao, Ilocos Norte over the weekend.

The AMB Beach Volleyball Clinic was held by the Ilocos Norte Volleyball organization, in coordination with the Beach Volleyball Commission of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

"I applaud the sports resiliency of the north in making sure that they not only focus on the growth of the players but also of the technical officials," said Charo Soriano, a member of the PNVF Executive Board and the chair of the Beach Volleyball Commission.

"Learning the updated rules of the game is vital in any sport developmental program. For us to be able to improve the sport, we must learn how it's being played in a more technical manner," she also said.

Health and safety protocols were strictly implemented in the event.

According to Helen Molina-Domingo, secretary-general of Ilocos Norte Volleyball, it was the first time that a beach volleyball clinic was organized in Ilocos Norte.

"We formulated a risk assessment plan under the Play Safe Fearless program approved by Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc and beach volleyball is assessed between the low and medium risk," she explained.

"We then wrote to Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba to stage the send series of the AMB beach volleyball and this time it would be aligned with the PNVF grassroots development plan which Rep. Barba also agreed," she added.

A second circuit of the AMB Beach Volleyball is slated for May 14 to 25 in Ilocos Norte's 1st District.