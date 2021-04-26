Esports: Mobile Legends: Southeast Asia Cup set for June

MANILA, Philippines -- Mobile Legends: Southeast Asia Cup is set to make a comeback this year, with 12 teams from eight countries competing for the crown in June.

A total prize pool of $150,000 is at stake in the online event which will run from June 7 to 13.

Retired Mobile Legends: Bang Bang players are expected to make a comeback for the event as special guests, while time-limited skins will be made available from May 29 to June 13 through in-game activities and the "Double Event."

This marks the first time that the regional tournament will be held online, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official website will feature activities and initiatives for fans.

The participating countries are: Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam.

"We are excited to bring MSC back this year, to reunite Southeast Asian fans and support their national teams with pride," Han Ziwei, Head of MSC, MOONTON Games, said in a statement.

"We will continue to work closely with our partners to bring exhilarating experiences to our community and reenact certain activities offline," he added.

MOONTON is working closely with local esports associations and teams to ensure that players will have a safe set-up and venue for the tournament.

All measures are also compliant with local government policies.