Athletics: Knott, Cray make progress in pursuit of Olympic berths

Filipino track stars Kristina Knott and Eric Cray both made some progress over the weekend, as they continue to try to meet the qualifying standard for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Knott finished third in her pet event, the 200 meters, with a time of 23.17 seconds in the 2021 LSU Alumni Gold meet in Baton Rouge last Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Knott is chasing the qualifying mark of 22.80 seconds in the 200 meters. Tamari Davis (22.82) and Crystal Emmanuel (23.03) finished first and second, respectively.

In the 100 meters, Knott came in fifth place after clocking at 11.28 seconds, still off the Olympic qualifying mark of 11.15 seconds.

It was also just a shade off her time of 11.27 seconds in the Drake Blue Oval Showcase in August 2020, which broke Lydia de Vega's three-decade old record in the century dash. The 25-year-old Knott currently owns the national record in both the 100 meters and 200 meters.

She crossed the line after Aleia Hobbs (10.91), Tamara Clark (10.96), Mikiah Brisco (11.02), and Symone Mason (11.02).

In the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, Cray set his season best in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 51.20 seconds, also on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Cray finished eighth and last in the event that was won by Brazil's Alison dos Santos (48.15 seconds). Nonetheless, it was an improvement from Cray's time of 51.62 seconds in a meet in Texas last week.

The Olympic qualifying standard for the 400-meter hurdles 48.90 seconds.

Qualification for the Tokyo Games will end on June 29.