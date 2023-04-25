San MIguel Corporation president Ramon Ang talks to members of the media after the NAIAX inauguration in Pasay City, 01 June 2017. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- San Miguel Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday announced that it has officially signed on as a partner in the country's hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

"We are very proud to have been given this rare opportunity to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup. I think it's the best time to have a prestigious international competition in the Philippines," SMC president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Ang said in a statement.

"After almost three years of the pandemic, we want to say that we are open for business. Filipinos are excited to welcome athletes from all over the world, and we are all eager to watch the very best teams play in our homecourt," he added.

The World Cup will take place on August 25 to September 10, with the Philippines co-hosting with Japan and Indonesia. The final phase of the tournament will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

SMC's support is bannered by San Miguel Brewery, Inc, through its San Miguel Pale Pilsen brand.

"By supporting this world-class event, we also hope to give our local players an opportunity to see different teams and further elevate their games," said Ang. "Also equally important, we want to encourage and inspire young players and the youth in general, to continue pursuing their passion -- whether it is basketball or another sport."

Ang thanked the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) group headed by chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and FIBA leadership for the opportunity to take part in the historic event.

"I commend the SBP leadership and FIBA for working to bring the event to our shores for the first time in decades. For a basketball-loving country, it means so much for Filipinos to have the world's centerpiece basketball event here," he said.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup draw will be held on April 29 at the Araneta Coliseum.